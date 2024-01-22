Fight at Majestic 12 movie theater leaves one teen hospitalized

Jan. 22—Greenville police continue to investigate an incident at the Majestic 12 movie theater at 1401 Joe Ramsey Blvd. on Saturday that left one young teen hospitalized.

According to Greenville PD, officers were dispatched to the theater at about 10 p.m. on Saturday in response top a fight in progress. Approximately 10 juveniles were reportedly involved and once at the scene, officers located a 13-year-old male who had been stabbed during the altercation in the parking lot of the business. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Dallas where he is listed in stable condition.

A juvenile suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing. GPD is asking anyone with information about the assault to contact Det. Henry Potts at (903) 453-0428.

The Greenville ISD Police Department has been contacted about this offense so they may provide for the safety of the students involved.