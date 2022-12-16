‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area

A Jacksonville woman said she was caught off guard when she saw two men fight after an alleged road rage incident on Thursday night.

The witness shared video with Action News Jax, showing two men getting into a fist fight.

This happened at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Jackson Street in the Brooklyn neighborhood.

The video shows two men began arguing at the intersection, when both men confront each other and the man in the white T-shirt hits the other man, knocking him to the ground.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The hit is hard and the man hits his head when he falls.

The woman who took the video said at one point, one of the men was trying to hit the other with his car.

“Guy got out of his car saying ‘fight me like a man’ and the other guy was trying to hit him with his car and then he got out and fought him like a man,” the woman said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The witness also said she saw the man in the white shirt stomp on the other man’s face once he hit the ground.

Her video did not capture that moment.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said both people in the fight are at fault and no arrests were made.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.