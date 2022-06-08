Fight in Manchester ends in stabbing

Jun. 8—MANCHESTER — A dispute between two men who knew each other turned violent Tuesday night and resulted in one of them being sent to the hospital with stab wounds, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m., police spokesman Lt. Ryan Shea said. It started as an argument between two men who were familiar and escalated into a violent encounter, with one of the men stabbed in the left wrist, Shea said.

The victim sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Shea said. He was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Shea said police have identified everyone involved and expect to soon issue an arrest warrant. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information should contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

— Austin Mirmina