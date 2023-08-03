Fight on Metro train in Hawthorne leaves one man fatally stabbed, another shot

A Metro Green Line train leaves the Aviation/LAX station in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A fight on the Metro C Line led to a shooting and stabbing that left a man dead in Hawthorne on Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Two men got into a fight on the train around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Crenshaw station, which sits in the middle of the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, according to the department. One of the men took out a gun as the other stabbed him, and shots were fired on the train, according to deputies and sources.

Deputies responded to the chaotic scene inside the train and found one man bleeding from stab wounds to his upper torso. The man, who was between 20 and 25, was taken to a hospital, where he died, deputies said.

The suspect in the stabbing was detained at the scene and taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds to his chest, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro increased security on the C Line after the killing, a spokesman said, calling the killing an "isolated incident" and a "senseless act of violence."

"Safety is, and always has been Metro’s utmost priority," the spokesman said.

The C Line is one of Metro's suggested routes to SoFi Stadium for Taylor Swift's series of concerts beginning Thursday night. Sheriff's Department officials said they would increase law enforcement staffing in coordination with Metro and the Los Angeles Police Department for the concerts, "providing a similar level of visibility" as last year's Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

