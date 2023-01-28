Fight at Midland Valley High leads to injuries, soft lockdown

Jan. 27—A fight at Midland Valley High school this morning resulted in several injuries.

The incident involved at least 10 students, several of whom were treated for minor injuries, said Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communication and community partnerships for Aiken County Public Schools. The school resource officer and many faculty members helped stop the fight. Two faculty members were injured.

"At this time, students are safe and in their classrooms," Piccolino said in a statement. "Midland Valley will remain on a soft lockdown as administration and their SRO review video footage of the incident and ensure that all who are responsible are identified."

Parents were informed of the incident by Principal Sheldon Higgenbottom

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirmed a fight took place and is investigating . He said no one has been arrested.

He said the sheriff's office sent additional law enforcement to assist the school staff in maintaining a safe learning environment for students.

Two videos of the fight posted on The Austin Rhodes Show Facebook page show the fight taking place in the cafeteria with students punching and shoving each other while other students watch. Faculty members can be seen trying to break up the fight and one video shows a staff member slip on the ground and be helped up by other staff members and students. Some students appear to be trying to pull other students out of the fight.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Crime reporter Bianca Moorman contributed to this article.