Fight in Ohio GOP Senate debate leads to demand for apology

JULIE CARR SMYTH
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio led to a demand Monday from some military veterans that one candidate apologize for saying a rival who did two tours in Iraq never served in the private sector and didn't know anything about business.

The heated argument came during a debate Friday with five candidates running for the GOP nomination to replace the retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Democrats view the open seat as among their best chances to flip a seat nationally.

The debate became intense almost as soon as it began as former state Treasurer Josh Mandel attacked investment banker Mike Gibbons' business dealings in his opening remarks. Soon, the two were standing face to face on the debate stage, shouting at each other as the moderator tried to keep their argument from further escalating.

Mandel accused Gibbons of “making millions” off stock in a Chinese company, and Gibbons dismissively accused Mandel of not understanding how investments work.

“You’ve never been in the private sector in your entire life,” Gibbons charged. “You don’t know squat.”

“Two tours in Iraq,” Mandel shouted after rising from his seat. “Don’t tell me I haven’t worked!”

“Back off, buddy, or you’re going to end up — ," Gibbons told him, not finishing the sentence. “You’re dealing with the wrong dude.”

“No, you’re dealing with the wrong guy,” Mandel countered. “You watch what happens.”

Candidate J.D. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy," appeared unimpressed.

“Sit down. Come on,” he said, sitting in a row with the remaining candidates. “This is ridiculous.”

Vance, who is also a military veteran, later slammed Mandel as “disgraceful” for using the Marine Corps as a “political football,” drawing loud applause from the crowd. “What a joke,” he said.

But 15 veterans backing Mandel wrote an open letter Monday saying they were “disgusted beyond belief” at Gibbons' comments.

“Gibbons owes Josh and all veterans and those currently in the service an apology, (for) implying that ‘WE’ who served our country honorably and faithfully, never earned our way working in the private sector,” they wrote. “We all volunteered to serve our country away from our families, putting our lives in danger, so people like Mike Gibbons could make millions.”

Gibbons said Mandel initiated the physical aggression and made “several false, petty comments in an attempt to smear the new front-runner."

“Josh Mandel is unhinged, unfit and flailing — because he’s losing," Gibbons campaign spokesperson Samantha Cotten said. “He is only a professional at one thing: running for office.”

Gibbons issued a separate statement Monday lamenting the death of Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio, and the three other American service members killed in a plane crash in Norway over the weekend.

“This loss hits close to home for me and many Ohioans, and reminds us all just how valued and brave each and every member of our armed forces is,” Gibbons said.

Vance called Mandel and Gibbons “clown shows” in a statement after the debate.

"While others made a mockery of themselves with their phony tough guy antics, I focused on engaging with the voters," he said, "honing in on the real problems that Ohioans face and providing true solutions that may make life better for working- and middle-class Americans.”

Former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, another GOP candidate in the Senate race, said she would lead with “grit and grace” if elected.

"There are many show horses in this race, but I’m the workhorse,” she said in a statement.

Even before the Republicans' event, the Ohio Democratic Party had predicted it would be “the first of what will be a brutal debate season.” The Democrats dubbed the GOP race a “cavalcade of clowns.”

The first Democratic debate, involving U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, former consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper and community activist Traci Johnson, is slated for Monday.

___

Associated Press reporter Jill Colvin contributed to this report from New York.

