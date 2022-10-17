One arrested, another cited after fight at high school football game spills out of bleachers

One person was arrested and another was cited after a fight at a high school football game spilled out of the bleachers on Friday night in southwest Charlotte.

Olympic High School and South Mecklenburg High School were in the last 10 minutes of their game last week when a fight broke out at the bottom of the home-side bleachers that continued onto the track surrounding the football field.

In a statement to Channel 9 Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said one juvenile was arrested, one person was cited, and a 19-year-old was released in connection with this incident.

CMS said around 15 individuals were involved in this physical altercation.

That type of incident is exactly what the district’s athletic director said they intend to prevent during a news conference last month.

Back then, Ericia Turner told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe the district hadn’t dealt with a large fight at a game, but it was expecting to.

“It’s not if it’s going to happen, it’s when it’s gonna happen, so it’s better to be prepared for that so no one gets hurt,” she said.

Viewer video shows the fight escalating and then police swarming the school shortly after.

ALSO READ: CMS increases security at games effective immediately

No one reported being hurt during the incident, but Channel 9 watched as funs were funneled out of the stadium as part of the new safety and security guidelines.

Lowe talked to a student who was at the game.

“I have never seen anything like this before in my life,” the student said. “The kids were fighting, and it got to the point they were flipping over the fences. And they kept jumping over fences to keep fighting.”

Friday’s scuffle was one of the first tests for the rules. An evacuation plan, as well as a strict chaperone policy for students in middle and elementary school were two sticking points.

Channel 9 hoped to speak with Turner on the effectiveness of the policy, but CMS said she was not available for an interview.

A juvenile was arrested after Friday night’s fight and another juvenile was cited. A 19-year-old was released, according to CMS.

We’re asking CMPD for more information and are waiting to hear back.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS approves over $1.3M on mobile classrooms to relieve overcrowding)