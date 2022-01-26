Fight outside of Shaw High School sends three people to hospital with injuries, MCSD says

At least three people were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained during a fight outside the Shaw High School gym during Tuesday night’s basketball game against Carver High School, authorities said.

Adults and students were involved in the fight amid a crowd of approximately 80 people, Muscogee County School District communications director Alicia Lawrence told the Ledger-Enquirer.

Officers from the MCSD Police Department, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene.

“We are aware that the incident was captured on various cellphones,” Lawrence said in an email.

After MCSD police finish interviewing victims and witnesses, Lawrence said, “we will be filing the appropriate charges as warranted. We will have additional security personnel on campus at Shaw during this time.”