Fight outside YouTube influencer party leaves one man fatally shot, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed outside a YouTube influencer party in downtown Houston, Texas authorities say.

The Saturday, Oct. 14, shooting broke out in the parking lot of the venue at 1:30 a.m. as the party was wrapping up, Houston police said in a news briefing streamed by KHOU. Between 50 and 100 people were at the party, which was held at Samman photography studio, KPRC reported.

A fight broke out between multiple partygoers, including a woman who was holding her boyfriend’s backpack. Police said someone stole the backpack and fired shots as the boyfriend chased the accused thief.

The man chasing the suspect was shot, and he died as he was being taken to the hospital, according to police. Officers have not identified the victim, only saying he was a man in his 20s.

A second victim, who was also believed to have been at the party, showed up to a hospital having been shot in the legs, according to police. He is expected to survive.

Officers said “quite a few people (were) involved” in the shooting, and there may have been more than one shooter. No arrests have been announced as of Monday morning

It’s unclear who attended the YouTube influencer party, which are often held so influencers can connect with one another and create content.

