Fight over broom lands Georgia women in jail after witness videos the skirmish

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a domestic dispute at a mobile home on Towaliga Trail southeast of High Falls on the morning of Dec. 8.

Two women, both 25, were apparently feuding and when the deputy arrived shortly before 10 a.m. The first woman the deputy spoke to said that when she woke up the other woman “began to fight her over a broom,” according to an incident report, which noted that they “got physical” while they were arguing.

The second woman corroborated the first woman’s account that they “began to fight over a broom,” though there was no mention of why.

Another woman at the house told the deputy that she had recorded video of the clash on her phone. The deputy watched the footage and later noted in his write-up that the squabble also involved “screaming and yelling,” though the report did not elaborate.

The two were jailed on disorderly conduct charges.

Dispatches: A woman on Boxankle Road in northern Monroe reported that her son, 18, had been threatened at a party in late October. The alleged threats were said to have been made by a man twice the teen’s age. The man reportedly went so far as to offer another teen $100 to have the 18-year-old “beat up.” The older man told the cops that the teen “tries to start drama,” adding that he was tired of how the 18-year-old treats his niece. . . . A 31-year-old man who had been staying with his girlfriend on Ga. Highway 42 reported that a 1985 Chevy Monte Carlo that he drove and that belonged to his mother went missing from the girlfriend’s house in November. The man was apparently surprised the car was gone because, as a sheriff’s report put it, the car’s “harmonic balance” was broken. The man later learned that the girlfriend had the car towed because she was mad at him, the report noted, “due to the fact that he was with another girl.”