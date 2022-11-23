Fight over cell phone leaves 1 dead, 20-year-old facing murder charge in Lewisville

A 23-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night in Lewisville during a fight over a cell phone, authorities said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested.

KDFW-TV identified the victim as 23-year-old Fernando Olvera, who died at Medical City Lewisville hospital shortly after the shooting.

The suspect is 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez, who faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting.

Lewisville police posted on Twitter that the shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Ashwood Drive

The shooting was the result of an argument between two men who know each other, according to Lewisville police.

According to KDFW, witnesses say Vasquez got into a fight with Olvera over a cell phone. The fight escalated and Vasquez shot Olvera, the witnesses said.

Vasquez was arrested at the scene.

He is being held on $100,000 bond on the murder charge and $10,000 for the tampering charge, according to KDFW.