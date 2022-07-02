Fight over dancing partner leads to deadly stabbing at Queens party: NYPD

A man was killed and his girlfriend was wounded early Saturday when a celebration at a Queens catering hall ended in a knife attack, police said.

The 32-year-old man and his partner were dancing inside the catering hall near 98th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Corona around 3:15 a.m. when a 20-year-old man tried to cut in, police sources said.

The clash sparked a fight that spilled outside, witnesses told police. During the brawl, the younger man pulled a knife and repeatedly stabbed his opponent in the head.

The man’s girlfriend was slashed in the arm as she tried to stop the fight, cops said.

EMS rushed the couple to Elmhurst Hospital, but the man couldn’t be saved. His name was not immediately released as cops tracked down family members.

His girlfriend was treated and is expected to survive.

Cops grabbed the stabber at the scene and took him into custody, a police spokesman said. Charges were pending.