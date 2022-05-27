Fight over dog ends with shooting

May 27—The Meridian Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday in an argument over an aggressive dog.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said the shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of 22nd Street.

"During a dispute over a dog, one person was shot in the arm," she said. "His injuries are non life threatening."

Officers with MPD's Criminal Investigative Division are still working to determine exactly what led to shots being fired, Luebbers said. From initial reports, officers believe a dog attack lead to an altercation between the dogs owner and another person.

Unfortunately, Luebbers said officers were forced to put the dog down after it charged police responding to the scene.

"Officers ended up having to kill the dog," she said.