A fight over a dog leads to a shooting in the Sans Souci neighborhood

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a double shooting at 7400 Hogan Road.

During JSO’s investigation, they discovered there was an argument between two men over a dog, and one shot was fired.

The victim was grazed by the bullet and had a minor injury to his head.

The victim was treated on the scene by rescue.

An adult male was detained as a person of interest and transported to the Police Memorial Building to be interviewed by detectives.

JSO is still asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-845-TIPS.

