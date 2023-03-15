Fight over dominoes game ends with deadly shooting at a birthday party, TN cops say

A man fatally shot his roommate during an argument while they were playing dominoes, then put the roommate in a trash bin, Tennessee police said.

Perry Hughes, 38, was found barricaded in his room on March 14 after reports of a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood, according to a police affidavit.

Witnesses told police that Hughes and his roommates wanted to celebrate a birthday and were playing dominoes and drinking alcohol in their shared home, Memphis police said.

Hughes was drunk and began to argue with one of his roommates while playing the game, fighting over $10, police said, and the argument started to get physical.

Hughes and his roommate both pulled guns on each other, and witnesses said the roommate told Hughes he would “call his brothers over to take care of him,” police said

Police say the roommate then tried to hit Hughes, and Hughes responded by shooting at him.

His first shot missed, but Hughes “unloaded” on his roommate, shooting him again and killing him, witnesses told police.

Hughes then took his roommate into his bedroom and put him upside-down in a city trash bin, police said. Hughes tried to clean up the house, according to the affidavit, and police said they found a bloody mop and a mop bucket, and the floor appeared to have been recently wiped down.

Police said they took Hughes into custody after a short standoff.

Hughes faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence, according to the affidavit.

He was booked in the Shelby County Jail on March 15, according to jail records.

