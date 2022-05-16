Fight over girl leads to drive-by shooting that may leave boy paralyzed, Texas cops say

An 11-year-old boy could be paralyzed from the waist down after a drive-by shooting spurred by a fight over a girl, Texas police told news outlets.

The shooting happened early Sunday, May 15, at a neighborhood in Spring, a Houston suburb, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Shots were fired into the home, hitting the 11-year-old and his mother, leaving the boy in critical condition, officials said.

A bullet struck him in the neck, damaging his spine, KTRK reported.

“Unfortunately this was the second senseless shooting in less than a week in which a juvenile victim sustained life-altering injuries,” Gonzalez said. “Fortunately, in this instance, the offender was quickly identified, located, and apprehended.”

Keandre Jackson, 19, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault in connection with the drive-by shooting, according to officials.

Investigators say that Jackson brought his younger cousin, who is middle school age, along with him to carry out the shooting, KTRK reported. The boy and Jackson’s cousin had gotten into a heated argument earlier over a girl.

The fight happened at a separate residence, Gonzalez said.

During the argument, the 11-year-old left the home but “was pursued by the other males wanting to instigate a fight,” until a parent defused the situation. But the boy was targeted at his home just hours later, officials said.

Jackson is accused of firing four shots into the victim’s home later that night, police told KPRC.

His bond has been set at $500,000, the outlet reported.

Three shoot homeless man to death and steal shoes off his feet, Texas police say

Gunmen unleash over 70 shots at car, but wounded men inside survive, Texas cops say

Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

Gunfire erupts after man steps on woman’s shoes, leaving 1 dead, Chicago cops say