Fight over gun ends in a shooting inside KFC, Mississippi cops say. Teens charged

A tussle between two teens inside a KFC restaurant led to gunfire, Mississippi authorities say. Now they’re both charged.

It happened Saturday, April 15, at the chicken chain’s Starkville location, according to the city’s police department.

Authorities said a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old got into a physical fight when the 16-year-old pulled out a gun. The two began struggling over the weapon, causing it to fire, according to police.

Police didn’t say what led to the argument, but said the teen and the man knew each other. No injuries were reported.

Both were charged with simple assault, according to police. The 16-year-old also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Starkville is about 125 miles northeast of Jackson.

