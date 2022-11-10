Fight over hamburger leads woman to set house on fire with 3 kids inside, police say

Two families in the Nutbush area of Memphis are feuding after police said a woman set a home on fire after an argument over a hamburger.

“It’s over $2.50, a hamburger. She almost killed these kids over a hamburger,” said a woman in a wheelchair who did not want to be identified.

Police have charged 54-year-old Pamela Crawley West with arson. The woman in the wheelchair said she and West got into an argument after West bought her a hamburger. She said West became angry after the woman paid her back, but was short in her payment.

Pamela West looked at the woman who was wheelchair-bound and told her “Have fun getting out the house b****”, before walking out of the house and slamming the door, according to an affidavit.

Police said West then went and grabbed a bag of the woman’s clothes and put them on a porch next to the home, catching the house on fire.

FOX13 News went to the home on Wednesday, when West’s daughter, Jennifer Johnson, arrived and got into a heated argument with the family whose home burned.

“They (are) all in here getting high and obviously my mother likes to steal. I’m not going to lie to you. She probably got one of them for their dope and now they’re mad at each other,” said Johnson.

Johnson said she does not believe her mother is guilty of arson.

“I have dealt with my mother for 32 years. I know how she gets down. She was not there for me by any means, but she’s been there for my children. She’s not going to harm a child. There were children in this house. If there are children in a house, my momma does not get down like that. She doesn’t do it. Yes, she does drugs … don’t get me wrong. She drinks. She does her thing … She smokes crack, but when she does it, she goes off. You won’t see her for a few days,” said Johnson.

West was later arrested and charged with aggravated arson. She has a court date of November 10.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Story continues

Trending stories:



