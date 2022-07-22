Fight over handgun leads to arrest

Jul. 22—VALDOSTA — A fight over a handgun Thursday landed a Valdosta man in jail.

At 2:48 p.m., police headed to a store in the 400 block of Northside Drive on an E911 call about two men inside the business fighting over a handgun, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The first officer to arrive saw the men fighting; the men separated and the gun was dropped when the officer said to drop it, police said.

An investigation revealed the suspect entered the store and attacked a victim with the handgun. The victim grabbed the gun in an attempt to keep from being shot. The suspect — a 39-year-old Valdosta man — was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony aggravated assault, police said.

"This officer did a great job quickly responding to this dangerous situation. His actions prevented not only these two males from getting injured but innocent bystanders as well," Police Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.

