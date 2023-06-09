Fight over inmate wearing a cross was possible motive in fatal 1995 Sing Sing stabbing

Authorities suspect a Sing Sing inmate was killed nearly three decades ago in part because he ignored warnings not to wear a cross in violation of the tenets of the Black nationalist movement Five Percent Nation.

Michael Jones, 32, was fatally stabbed on Christmas Eve 1995 in a recreation area of A Block, where more than 100 inmates were at the time.

Last month, two fellow inmates, who like Jones were Five Percenters, were charged with murder in Jones’ killing. The Westchester District Attorney’s Office said that Gwyn Cancer stabbed Jones at the direction of Steven “Kaseem” Smith.

Cancer, now known as Allah-Son-Allah, was arrested in Albany, Smith in Salisbury, North Carolina. Both have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and Smith also to first-degree murder because he had a prior murder conviction.

After the stabbing, correction officers conducted a cell-by-cell search and discovered the suspected murder weapon in a ceiling light fixture in the cell of inmate Anthony Harris, also a Five Percenter. There was another folding knife and two shivs found there as well.

According to court records from Harris’ subsequent prosecution for promoting prison contraband, he told a state police investigator that he was aware the attack was going to happen but thought Jones, who he knew as Tab or Taboo, was only supposed to be scared. He would not reveal who was responsible but said it was planned that the knives would make their way to his cell following the stabbing.

He said they showed up on his bed wrapped in a sweatshirt and two hats and he hid them.

Harris claimed he was unaware of the details of the beef against Jones but did acknowledge that it made Five Percenters upset that he wore a chain with a cross on it. The Five Percent Nation, also known as the Nation of Gods and Earths, was founded in the 1960s as an offshoot of the Nation of Islam.

No one was ever charged until now in Jones’ killing. Harris pleaded guilty in 1996 to the contraband charge and had two years tacked onto his 15-years-to-life prison term for rape. He was paroled in August 2022 and died the following month.

