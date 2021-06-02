Fight over loud music ends with New Alexandria man jailed in Indiana County, troopers say

Jun. 2—Police say an argument over loud music in Indiana County resulted in $5,000 damage to a woman's car and a New Alexandria man facing multiple charges.

Ryan Lee Reynolds, 30, was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment and simple assault after his arrest by state troopers in connection with an altercation at 7:46 a.m. Friday with another man on Sage Street in Clymer.

Three troopers responding to multiple reports of a loud disturbance in the area "discovered Reynolds actively striking a metal shovel against a black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta sedan, which troopers discovered was owned by a 29-year-old woman who lives nearby," State police spokesman Clifford Greenfield of the Indiana station reported.

Witnesses reported that Reynolds also was earlier fighting with a man at the scene and "both were threatening to kill one another."

Greenfield said the troopers immediately took Reynolds into custody at the scene. He said troopers found all the windows in the vehicle were broken out and "severe" damage was done to the vehicle's metal body prior to arrival of troopers.

Witnesses reported that Reynolds also damaged the vehicle using a metal propane tank.

Reynolds claimed he was struck by a glass beer bottle earlier by the man during an altercation that started as a dispute over "loud music" being played by the woman who owned the damaged vehicle, Greenfield said.

An ambulance came to the scene to treat Reynolds for injuries he received during the altercation.

Reynolds was ordered held in the Indiana County jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 16. Greenfield said the other male participant in the altercation also will be cited.

Reynolds has a separate hearing scheduled Thursday before Indiana District Judge Guy Haberl for disorderly conduct, harassment and making terroristic threats filed by state police for a March 5 incident in Cherryhill Township.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .