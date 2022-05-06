Fight over pair of boots between friends in Fresno sends man to hospital, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed by his friend Friday afternoon after he tried to sell a pair of boots in central Fresno.

Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the stabbing happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, near Belmont Avenue when the man was attempting to sell a pair of boots to his friend.

The suspect, described to be in his 20s, initially left the location and returned and got into a fight with the 30-year-old man and allegedly stabbed him on the hand and left forearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A knife was recovered and the suspect was detained, Trueba Vega said. The motive to the fight and stabbing is unknown and if the fight happened inside or outside of the home.