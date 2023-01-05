Fight over parking spot outside supermarket ends with man stabbed, MA officials say

A dispute over a parking space outside a supermarket led to a stabbing, Massachusetts officials say.

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man began arguing with another man over a parking spot next to a Market Basket in Chelsea, a Boston suburb, on New Year’s Day, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

At some point during the argument, the man stabbed the other with a knife, officials said.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim “bleeding heavily from a wound in his left backside,” officials said.

He was brought to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Boston 25 News.

The suspect was arrested later that day in his hometown outside Boston.

He was charged in district court with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to reappear in court in March for a pre-trial hearing.

“I believe this is a case of road rage,” Steven Topazio, the man’s attorney, told McClatchy News. “[He], I think, can establish that he was acting in self defense.”

The man has been ordered to steer clear of the victim and from Market Basket, officials said.

