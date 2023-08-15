Fight over who will pay for beer ends with shooting at child’s birthday, Texas cops say

Neighbors at a child’s birthday party got into a fight over paying for beer, then one shot the other, police told local news outlets.

Officers with the Houston Police Department in Texas responded to the shooting at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, according to a news release.

“A preliminary investigation determined several neighbors were gathered outside of an apartment for a celebration when the victim and suspect got into an argument,” police said.

They were arguing over who should pay for the beer, police told KTRK and KRIV.

Witnesses told police the 30-year-old man fired his gun into the air, then he started shooting at his neighbor, authorities said. The 39-year-old man was shot twice.

Houston Fire Department paramedics took him to a hospital in stable condition, according to the news release.

The accused shooter had already drove away from the scene, police said, but he later returned to give a statement to officers.

He was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Harris County Jail, authorities said.

9-year-old playing outside during birthday party is shot and killed, Illinois cops say

Fight over dominoes game ends with deadly shooting at a birthday party, TN cops say

Birthday party shooting kills 15-year-old, Louisiana cops say. Now five minors arrested