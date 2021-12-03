Fight over pork chop sandwich — or ‘another woman’ — leads to Macon man’s stabbing

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy answered a call about a person cut at a house on West Napier Avenue in Macon in the wee hours of a recent Tuesday morning. The deputy spoke to the cut person, a 52-year-old Crawford County man who had suffered minor injuries.

The man said he was lying on a couch in a bedroom when a woman he had been living with off and on for about two years woke him “and they began to argue about him having another woman,” the deputy’s write-up of the Oct. 12 altercation noted.

The man said the woman he was arguing with grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the head and left arm.

The woman, 59, told a different story. She said she was asleep when the man “began to argue about a pork chop sandwich” and that he “became physical with her,” the report said.

The woman went on to say that her granddaughter had “brought her a knife from the kitchen” and that the woman grabbed it and stabbed the man.

The report added that the woman suffered no injuries and that the couple had been involved in a pair of recent domestic run-ins. The woman was charged with aggravated assault.

Dispatches: There was a “suspicious incident” reported Oct. 15 a few miles south of Forsyth in Monroe County. A man said he was driving on a dirt lane off Maynards Mill Road when he noticed a brown SUV backed into the woods not far from Hopewell Road. Sometime later, the SUV was gone but there was a suitcase sitting near where the SUV had parked. The suitcase, according to a sheriff’s report, contained “female clothing” and “hair products.” . . . A man who lives off Gose Road near Smarr, half a mile or so south of Deer Creek and Interstate 75, said that on the night of Nov. 10 his neighbors were burning leaves. The man said the smoky fire “left burnt ashes on his vehicles and the roof of his house,” a Monroe sheriff’s report said. “He didn’t believe that it caused any damages, but just wanted to make a report just in case. While on scene (the man) rinsed off one of his vehicles and there wasn’t any damage.”