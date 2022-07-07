In fight over refrigerator, man stabs victim with a machete, Oklahoma sheriff says

A 911 caller reported a man was attacking people with a bow and arrow when the call cut off, according to Oklahoma authorities.

Dispatchers called the caller back — and learned the man had since stabbed someone with a machete before running into the woods, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area the evening of Wednesday, July 6, authorities said.

There, they say the man “surrendered without incident.”

Investigators learned “a fight over a refrigerator” prompted the attack.

The suspect was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and destruction of property.

“The victim was not seriously hurt,” according to a news release.

Oklahoma County includes Oklahoma City in the central part of the state.

