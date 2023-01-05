A fight over a video game controller ended with a man pistol-whipped — and another in jail

An argument at a Miami Beach home started over a video game controller. It ended with another man being pistol-whipped and grazed by a bullet.

Ian Whylly, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon after a confrontation in the backyard of a home on the 4300 block of Sheridan Avenue.

Whylly regularly visited the 20-year-old victim, who police say was moving out of the house Monday morning. The victim, Whylly told officers, walked up to him aggressively and demanded the video game controller.

An underage foster child living at the home witnessed the brawl unfolding. Police say the child watched Whylly pull out a gun from a black bag and point it at the victim before he pistol-whipped him across the face.

Then, the victim wrestled Whylly as the 19-year-old beat his shoulder with the weapon. Amid the scuffle, the gun went off.

The victim was grazed by a bullet and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Whylly fled from the home when the magazine of his gun fell out during the beating, according to a police report. He — along with a black bag containing a handgun without a serial number — was located blocks away from the home.

Additionally, officer found a credit card in Whylly’s name and a magazine in the home’s backyard.

Whylly told police in an interview that he pistol-whipped the victim in self-defense because he “felt threatened.” As of Wednesday evening, Whylly remains on house arrest.