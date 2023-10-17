Fight in parking lot turns deadly as Georgia man tries to break it up, Tennessee cops say

A clash outside a liquor store ended with a man run over and killed, Tennessee police say.

Darrell Walker, 47, of Atlanta, Georgia, died in the Oct. 12 melee on Buchanan Street in Nashville, according to the city’s police department.

Officers said a fight broke out around 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Northwest Liquors.

A 50-year-old man was inside the store when he was confronted by a shirtless man, police said in an Oct. 16 news release. Things escalated after the shirtless man reportedly followed the 50-year-old to his car and started punching him.

That’s when officers said a second man, identified as Walker, intervened.

During the scuffle, Walker was knocked down by the shirtless man and left lying in the parking lot, according to police. The 50-year-old inadvertently rolled over him as he tried to flee the shirtless attacker in his SUV.

The shirtless man clung to the vehicle but eventually let go and ran, police said.

Walker was taken to a hospital where he died, according to authorities.

Investigators said the 50-year-old returned to the scene and was arrested on unrelated charges, including driving on a revoked license. Charges against the shirtless man are also likely, police said.

