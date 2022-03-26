Fight at Petersburg High School leads to discovery of a gun in student's possession: Police

This photo from Petersburg Police shows the handgun that was in the possession of a 17-year-old student at Petersburg High School Friday, March 25, 2022. The photo shows the gun was loaded, but police said it was never fired on campus. The student was taken into custody.

PETERSBURG — A Petersburg High School student is in custody after authorities discovered a gun in his possession when a fight broke out Friday afternoon at the school.

The unidentified 17-year-old has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a gun on school property. He is being held at a local juvenile detention facility.

Petersburg Police were called to the school around 2:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. It was not disclosed what the fight was about or where it happened on campus.

Chambliss said the gun was not fired during or after the altercation. The student was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story.

