Fight with police ends in injuries, arrest

Nov. 9—ELKHART — A motorcyclist who tussled with police injured two officers and grabbed one of their Tasers but ultimately was taken into custody on drug and other charges.

Zachary Loomis, 27, of Elkhart, was arrested for battery against a public safety officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.