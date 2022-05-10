Fight preceded Friday pedestrian crash, court documents claim

May 10—Court records indicate a fight preceded the Friday crash on Elm Street in Keene in which police allege a Swanzey man intentionally drove his vehicle at a pedestrian before striking and seriously injuring him.

Keene police arrested Freeman "Tommy" Ward, 29, and charged him with drug possession and first-degree assault, a felony, after he allegedly hit Matthew Kirker, 32, of Keene with his Jeep Grand Cherokee, the department said in a news release the day of the incident.

After arriving at the scene around 6:45 a.m., rescue personnel treated Kirker for serious injuries to his lower body before taking him to Cheshire Medical Center, police said.

In an affidavit filed Monday in Cheshire County Superior Court, Detective Donald Lundin wrote that he interviewed Kirker — who had a broken leg and several cuts and bruises — in the emergency room after the incident.

Kirker told police he was at a friend's residence on Elm Street just north of downtown to purchase crack-cocaine when Ward and another man pulled up in a Jeep, Lundin wrote in the affidavit. Kirker said he walked over to the Jeep to confront Ward, who he said was rumored to have a grievance with his friend, the affidavit states.

Kirker said he saw a large knife on Ward's lap and tried to punch him through the open window, Lundin wrote in the affidavit. At that point Ward attempted to open the door, but Kirker pushed it shut, the affidavit states.

Kirker told police that as he started walking away, Ward accelerated toward him in the Jeep and hit him, sending him up onto the windshield and then onto the ground, according to the affidavit.

A roughly one-minute video from a witness at the scene shows Kirker approach the dark-colored Jeep and reach in the driver's side window, the affidavit states. Kirker is then seen kicking the driver's door in an apparent attempt to keep it shut, Lundin wrote in the affidavit.

The video shows Kirker walking away from the Jeep, which accelerates into him, turning off the paved portion of the road and onto the grass, the affidavit states. The person holding the camera then moves, with the video later showing Kirker on the ground, Lundin wrote.

A security camera on a third-floor apartment and at a nearby nonprofit also caught snippets of the incident, including the Jeep driving away, according to the affidavit. Ward was located later the same day near Gilbo Avenue and arrested without incident, Lundin wrote in the affidavit. Police found a bag allegedly containing crack-cocaine on Ward when he was arrested, the affidavit states.

Ward, who waived his arraignment, has been ordered held without bail, according to court documents.

