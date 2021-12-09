Fight reported at Streets at Southpoint in Durham, mall officials confirm

Law enforcement responded to a physical altercation at The Streets at Southpoint on Wednesday, mall officials confirmed Thursday.

A fight broke out and was “handled really quickly,” said Lindsay Kahn, director of public relations for the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties.

WRAL reported that witnesses said the fight happened around 6:30 p.m. and created “another rush of people attempting to leave the mall.”

Kahn said law enforcement personnel were on site, but she did not provide any other details, including whether anyone was hurt or arrested.

“We have zero tolerance for this behavior,” Kahn said.

The News & Observer has contacted the Durham Police Department to learn more about the incident.

Black Friday shooting

Wednesday’s incident comes less than two weeks after an attempted robbery at the mall on Black Friday resulted in multiple shots being fired, leading hundreds of shoppers to run for the shopping center’s exits.

Three people were struck by bullets. Two of them — a 10-year-old girl and a 58-year-old man — suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A third person shot was identified by police as a 26-year-old man they say tried to rob a man selling jewelry outside a store on the mall’s second level. He remained hospitalized as of Dec. 3, a full week following the shooting incident.

Police also responded to the mall in October, when a fight broke out in the mall’s food court and a gun was displayed, but not fired.

Reports that shots had been fired came from the loud bangs of a broomstick hitting a table, police said at the time.