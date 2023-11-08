Our fight and sacrifices not in vain – Kuleba on EU Commission's decision

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has welcomed the European Commission's decision to recommend the start of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter), reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that the European Commission had recognised the changes that have taken place in Ukraine with its decision.

Quote: "I recall the Revolution of Dignity and all the years that have taken us to this moment. Our fight and sacrifices are not in vain. Our transformation is recognized. Our dreams and hopes are coming true."

Details: Kuleba said it is "historical justice for the European nation of Ukraine and a European future for our children."

Quote: "For decades to come, Ukraine will serve as an example of the determination and faith of the people who fight for their ideals no matter what stands in the way. And also of the faith in Europe."

Background: The European Commission recommended that EU states start accession talks with Ukraine, but Kyiv must implement some of the reforms that had not yet been implemented.

In particular, the European Commission pointed out to Ukraine the need to implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission regarding the reform of legislation on national minorities.

