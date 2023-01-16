A fight, a shooting and one person killed outside a Miami supermarket, police say

One man is dead after another added a gun to a one-on-one fight outside of a Northeast Miami-Dade supermarket Sunday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade police.

The fight happened before 1 p.m. Sunday, police say, at Giant Market Place Supermarket, in a strip mall at 15006 NE Sixth Ave. A physical fight ended when one man, whom police referred to as an “unknown subject,” pulled out a gun and shot the other. Though Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the shot man to Ryder Trauma Cener at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, he died at the hospital.

Anyone who has information about this and wishes to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).