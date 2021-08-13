Fight at sports bar left 1 dead, 4 injured, police say

Aug. 13—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fight that erupted into gunfire left one man dead and three others injured at a popular bar in Northeast Albuquerque Thursday night.

No suspects have been publicly identified.

Deputy Commander Kyle Hartsock, with the Albuquerque Police Department, identified the man who was killed as 30-year-old Lawrence Anzures.

He said three others, including an employee of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, were injured in the shooting but are expected to recover. Hartsock did not give the genders of those injured.

"We believe only one person fired a gun last night," he said, later adding "If anyone knows the person that committed this senseless act of violence, we also encourage you to reach out to us."

Hartsock said police responded around 9:45 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the sports bar near Coronado Mall. He said APD learned an "altercation" started near the entrance of the bar before the shooter opened fire.

"We're still trying to understand exactly what happened," he said. "We're not sure if it was a fistfight — or went right to guns.

Mario Cernadas, the chief operating officer for Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said in a statement that the company's thoughts are with the families and victims of the senseless violence.

He said they are thankful that "our employee and a customer" who were injured in the "random act" are recovering.

"We have several security measures in place to protect guest safety, and when this occurred, our security guard was in the process of escorting two parties that were fighting out of the restaurant," Cernadas said. "A man linked to one of the groups then came through the front door and started shooting. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their efforts to find, arrest and prosecute this man."

Hartsock said police are reviewing surveillance footage and following leads but are asking for the public's help.

"Any small piece of information can help in turning this into a prosecutable case so that the family and friends of Lawrence can get the justice they deserve," Hartsock said.

He added, "He's going to be missed by a lot of people and right now we are going to focus on making that right the best we can."

Dozens of relatives and friends of Anzures gathered at the entrance of Ojos Locos Friday morning to lay flowers, light candles and grieve over the loss. They wanted the public to know that Anzures was a good man and not tied to any gangs or criminal activity.