  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Fight for survival': Senate approves $40 billion in Ukraine assistance as last aid package runs out

Merdie Nzanga, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rand Paul
    Rand Paul
    United States Senator from Kentucky

The Senate Thursday approved more than $40 billion of additional humanitarian and military assistance for Ukraine as the last aid package was expected to run out this week.

The bill, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, is triple the amount of aid the U.S. has already committed to the war-torn country trying to beat back Russia's invasion. It passed 86-11 with most Republicans joining every Democrat in approving the bill.

The aid package will "meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people, as they fight for their survival," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said right before the vote. "It's a fight we cannot turn away from. By passing this emergency aid, the Senate can now say to the Ukrainian people, "help is on the way'."

The amount approved Thursday is $7 billion more than Biden initially requested. The package includes more than $20 billion for the Pentagon to provide weapons, intelligence and training, and nearly $14 billion for the State Department for food aid, refugee assistance and other diplomatic programs.

Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022.
Oleksiy Polyakov, right, and Roman Voitko check the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter lie in a field in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022.

Along with the $13.6 billion passed in March, the combined $53.7 billion approved by Congress this year is about 81% of Russia’s 2021 defense budget. And it’s more than one-quarter the size of Ukraine’s pre-war economy.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, Schumer and GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., urged senators to approve the funding quickly as administration officials warned that the previous round of assistance would run dry this week.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a joint letter, urged the Senate to “act quickly” as aid is expected to run out Thursday. Both cabinet officials promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to Kyiv last month that more assistance was forthcoming.

President Biden signs lend-lease act to help expedite military aid to Ukraine
President Biden signs lend-lease act to help expedite military aid to Ukraine

Passage of the bill was delayed several days because Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., objected, contending that the nation is already in too much debt to support more funding for Ukraine.

"Unless we put an end to the fiscal insanity, a day of reckoning awaits us," Paul said Monday.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy said Paul "caused needless delay" by holding up a bill that has broad bipartisan support.

More: US aid to Ukraine could hit $53B. Here's what it covers, how it compares and who pays for it

In March, Congress approved $13.6 billion to Ukraine, including $6.5 billion to help restock Ukraine's arsenal, place U.S. troops in the region and lend intelligence support.

Almost $6 billion went to humanitarian and economic support for the region.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine: Senate approves $40B in weapons, food aid for Russian war

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • After delay, Congress sends $40 billion Ukraine aid package to Biden

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate approved nearly $40 billion in aid for Ukraine on Thursday sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law as Washington races to keep military assistance flowing nearly three months after Russia's invasion. The Senate voted 86-11 in favor of the package of military, economic and humanitarian assistance, by far the largest U.S. aid package for Ukraine to date. "This is a large package, and it will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their survival," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, urging support for the emergency supplemental spending bill before the vote.

  • Big Sky: Jensen Ackles' Sheriff Arlen Meets Cassie — Watch a Sneak Peek

    The newest lawman to arrive in Big Sky makes Cassie’s acquaintance in Thursday’s Season 2 finale (ABC, 10/9c), and we’ve got your exclusive first look at Supernatural‘s Jensen Ackles in action. The clip above finds new — and temporary — Sheriff Beau Arlen meeting Jenny’s former partner. He’s charming. He’s self-deprecating. And it quickly becomes clear […]

  • Alliance's Gold Star Families event to honor fallen servicemen at 9/11 memorial

    Two Alliance area servicemen died as a result of the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • What Larken Egleston’s fundraising couldn’t win: Behind councilman’s at-large primary defeat

    From our second installment of CLT Politics: Here’s what the District 1 representative is saying about why his at-large bid fell short and what’s next for him in politics.

  • 'Soft, flowy, and flattering': Meet the tank top with 7,600+ Amazon raves — now just $20

    The iGenjun tank is a major summertime steal.

  • Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as "old"

    President Joe Biden's order to protect the nation’s oldest forests against climate change, wildfires and other problems devastating vast woodlands is raising a simple yet vexing question: When does a forest grow old? Millions of acres are potentially on the line — federal land that could eventually get new protections or remain open to logging as the administration decides which trees to count under Biden's order covering "old growth” and “mature” forests. Underlining the urgency of the issue are wildfires in California that killed thousands of giant sequoias in recent years.

  • The Dow Is Sliding Toward a Bear Market — and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks couldn’t hang on to a midday rally Thursday, which had growth stocks rebounding from their recent steep declines. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 4% and 4.7% on Wednesday, respectively. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury was down 0.05 percentage point, to 2.84%, as the price of the note rose.

  • Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer's FBI meeting

    Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia, according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton's 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau's top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump's company, the Trump Organization. Prosecutors say Sussmann misled the FBI by saying he wasn't participating in the meeting on behalf of a particular client when he was actually there on behalf of the Clinton campaign and another client, a technology executive who had provided him with the data.

  • High gas prices, no baby formula: What do voters do when it seems everything is broken?

    This kind of despair is usually trouble for the party in power, but it’s not like Republicans are offering compelling solutions. [Opinion]

  • Several Pennsylvania races are set

    CBS News projected that Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will win the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race, while in the Republican Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, who Trump endorsed, is locked in a tight race with former hedge fund manager David McCormick. CBS Philadelphia reports on the Pennsylvania primary results.

  • Turkey has told allies it's a 'no' to Sweden and Finland's NATO bid - Erdogan

    Turkey has told allies that it will reject Sweden and Finland's membership to NATO, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in a video posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. Finland and Sweden formally applied on Wednesday to join U.S.-led NATO, a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • MLB Reporter Kelsey Wingert Hit in the Head by 95 MPH Line Drive at Rockies Game

    Kelsey Wingert was transported to a nearby hospital, where she received internal and external stitches to her head

  • Biden pushes Finland and Sweden to join NATO as future of European security questioned

    During a meeting with Finnish and Swedish leaders at the White House on Thursday, President Biden reflected on the importance of the two European nations joining NATO, stating that the Nordic countries make the alliance “stronger.”

  • Biden declares ‘strong support’ for Sweden and Finland to join NATO

    Standing with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the White House, President Biden offered “the strong support of the United States” for Finland’s and Sweden’s applications to join NATO.

  • Winners and losers from Tuesday’s primaries

    Tuesday was the most dramatic primary night so far this election cycle. High-profile battles were fought in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while voters in Idaho, Kentucky and Oregon also went to the polls. The night’s marquee contest — the GOP Senate primary in Pennsylvania — has yet to be decided, with TV personality Mehmet Oz…

  • ‘Our Commander Is Leaving With Us’: Putin’s Troops Openly Plot to Ditch ‘Stupid’ War

    ReutersRussian soldiers are apparently so sick of Vladimir Putin’s “stupid” war in Ukraine that they are now openly plotting with their own commanders to go AWOL.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate released a recording on Thursday that is said to show precisely that happening, with a soldier heard in a purportedly intercepted phone call detailing the plan.The soldier, identified by Ukrainian intelligence as one of many men “mobilized” by authorities in occupied Donetsk

  • Russia deploys its 'Terminator' armored fighting vehicles designed for urban combat as it prepares to assault a Donbas city

    The Russian army has a small number of the vehicle, modified from a T-72 tank chassis and specialized to support close engagements in urban areas.

  • Video shows Ukraine blowing up a sophisticated radar-jamming machine that Russia tried to hide

    The footage, posted by the Ukrainian army, showed an aerial bombing in Kharkiv region and appeared to defeat Russian attempts to hide a vehicle.

  • Putin’s Next Big Farce Is Happening Right Under Our Noses

    Contributor/Getty ImagesAs Finland and Sweden’s political leadership prepare to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)—Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare—Putin is suddenly projecting calm, stating just this week that he has “no problems” with Finland and Sweden joining the collective defense organization.“As for the expansion, including the accession of two prospective new members, Finland and Sweden, I would like to inform you, colleagues, that Russia has no problems

  • Legendary sniper Olena Bilozerska on her war, enemy tactics

    Olena Bilozerska, a sniper and participant in the Russo-Ukrainian war since 2014, talks about the tactics of the Russians, and the women in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the turning tide of battle at the front