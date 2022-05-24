Cincinnati police is looking to identify the occupants of the silver vehicle in connection with shots fired after a fight broke out during a staff meeting at the Taco Bell on Winton Road, according to investigators.

Cincinnati police are seeking to identify the occupants of a silver vehicle in an incident where shots were fired on Sunday.

Investigators said a fight that broke out during a staff meeting at the Taco Bell on Winton Road in Springfield Township may have led to the shooting just before 3 p.m.

Police said a dark-colored sedan arrived at the home of one of the victims and words were exchanged. As the sedan was leaving, a silver-colored vehicle drove down Hollywood Avenue firing multiple shots at people standing on the street, police said.

No one was injured. Several bullets struck the home and vehicles nearby.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or Cincinnati police at 513-569-8500.

District 5 is investigating a felonious assault where a person was shot at, but not struck. The incident occurred on Sunday, May 22nd just before 3pm. Investigators say a fight during a staff meeting at a Taco Bell in Springfield Township may have led to the shots being fired. pic.twitter.com/7sSJUYat8j — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) May 24, 2022

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Fight at a Taco Bell staff meeting may have led to shooting, police say