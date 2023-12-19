Fight turns into deadly shooting when couple returns home to find woman’s ex, cops say

A fight between a woman’s boyfriend and the father of her child ended with one man dead at a Tennessee home, police said.

Shamar Walls, 22, now faces a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Terreon Monger, according to police.

A woman and her boyfriend, identified as Monger, arrived at her residence in Memphis shortly before 7 p.m. on Dec. 14 to find her ex there with their child, Memphis police said in an arrest affidavit.

Walls and the woman’s boyfriend got into a physical altercation as they got to the home, the woman told police.

Then Walls pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the boyfriend, hitting him in the chest multiple times, police said. Walls is then accused of fleeing the home.

Four days after the incident, Walls was taken into custody, records show. Police said the mother of his child identified him out of a lineup as the person who shot her boyfriend.

Walls was booked in Shelby County jail on $250,000 bond, records show.

The defender representing Walls could not comment on the case.

Man shoots and kills teen at Sonic, accuses him of breaking into wife’s car, TN cops say

Boyfriend sends photo of 1-year-old alone in cold after fight with girlfriend, cops say

Man shot in head by woman’s ex-boyfriend while helping her move out, Texas cops say