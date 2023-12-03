The battle for Ukraine is not expressed through arguments about politics – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the battle for Ukraine’s fate is expressed by doing specific things in support of the state, not through social media discourse and squabbling.

Source: the President’s evening address

Quote: "In every Ukrainian city where the day was relatively calm today, everyone who is in the rear, who can just stay at home, should bear in mind that the battle for Ukraine’s fate continues, and it is not continuing on social media, or in arguments about political matters, or in squabbling.

This battle is where Ukrainians need support every day. Specific things that strengthen Ukraine. Things that add strength to our positions, to our state. Things that allow us to respond to the enemy's attacks with our intense acts of bravery."

Background:

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, believes that the situation at the front has reached a stalemate in which neither side can advance because they are technologically equipped at the same level, and the war has reached the stage of positional warfare.

For his part, Zelenskyy said he did not think the situation on the front in Ukraine was a stalemate, adding that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia. Zelenskyy told British tabloid The Sun on 21 November that military personnel who intend to enter politics should not "deal with war".

On 29 November, The Economist wrote that along with the grim reality of trench warfare, tensions are also growing on the "political battleground" in Kyiv. President Zelenskyy sees Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi as a rival, and political infighting is harming Ukraine.

Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, has stated that Ukraine is moving towards an authoritarian regime and could become no different from Russia, where everything "depends on the whim of a single person". Klitschko added that "it would be stupid" of him to have presidential ambitions when Ukraine’s existence as a state was at stake.

