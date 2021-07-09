'Fight for vaccine': Thais snap up shots in seconds via Shopee sale

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring
·2 min read

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A hospital in Thailand taking reservations this week for the Moderna coronavirus vaccine was sold out in minutes - after offering shots via e-commerce platform Shopee.

With a worsening outbreak and worries about the efficacy of vaccines offered locally, appetite has quickly grown in Thailand for mRNA vaccines, which aren't available until near the end of the year.

"It was sold out within minutes," a Shopee spokesperson said on Friday, adding the vaccine sale saw a spike in traffic on Phyathai Hospital's page, attracting 2.6 million visitors.

It offered 1,800 slots for doses of the Moderna vaccine at 1,650 baht ($50) apiece via Shopee, a unit of Singapore-based Sea Ltd.,

"They were sold out at record speed," the hospital's CEO Att Thongtang told Reuters. "I feel very sorry for those who missed it." One buyer called lovesujuforever wrote: "It's gone in 15 seconds and I'm so lucky to get one."

Another, labellelabel, said: "It's a fight for vaccine."

Hospital operator Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl sold all 800,000 Moderna doses it ordered in two days, its chairman Boon Vanasin told Reuters.

Demand for the Moderna vaccine has increased after a leaked health ministry memo showed the Thai government was considering giving a booster shot of mRNA vaccine to medical workers who had already received two doses of Sinovac's vaccine.

Thailand and neighbours like Indonesia have reported breakthrough infections among medical and frontline workers inoculated with Sinovac's inactivated virus vaccine.

Thailand is also using the viral vector vaccine of AstraZeneca, but health experts have urged the government to include more mRNA vaccines in its programme, like that of Pfizer and BioNTech.

Private hospitals in Thailand, via a state procurement, will receive five million doses of the Moderna vaccine between this year and 2022. Thailand has also ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, for delivery after October.

($1 = 32.6800 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Study: COVID vaccines prevented up to 279,000 deaths and millions of hospitalizations

    The coronavirus vaccine rollout across the United States helped prevent around 279,000 deaths and avert 1.25 million hospitalizations, a new study from Yale University found.By the numbers: The U.S. has administered 332,345,797 vaccines so far, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study found that if half as many vaccines had been given, there would have been approximately 120,000 additional deaths and at least 45,000 more hospitalizations. Get market news worthy of your time

  • Heart Inflammation After the COVID Vaccine Is Extremely Rare - Here's What You Should Know

    As the push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues, you may have seen alarming reports about a new possible side effect of the COVID vaccine: heart inflammation. Experts are investigating a link between the vaccine and cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle itself or the outer lining of the heart, which is typically triggered by the body's immune response.

  • Snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

    There are four snow leopard cubs in the zoological park."Three snow leopard cubs that were born, they have almost completed 90 days. The cubs they are very healthy and very playful," said Director of the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Dharmadao Rai.Rai said the zoo also acts as a captive breeding center and would authorities would be releasing the snow leopards into the wild as their numbers rise.The snow leopard is classified as vulnerable by the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species, the big cats are rarely seen in the wild, let alone within city limits.

  • Surfside death toll jumps to 64 as efforts shift from rescue to recovery

    The death toll from the June 24 collapse of the Surfside, Florida condominium has climbed to 64, with 76 people still missing, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a Thursday evening briefing.The latest: "Just based on the facts, there’s zero chance of survival," a fire department official told families of the missing, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhere it stands: On Thursday families

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Critic of Kuroda warns BOJ has little discretion over stimulus exit

    The Bank of Japan has little discretion over how and when to dial back stimulus given the huge scale and radical nature of its policies, said Kunio Okina, an academic known as a vocal critic of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's monetary experiment. Having failed to meet its 2% inflation target for nearly a decade, the primary role of the BOJ has turned into supporting fiscal policy by capping the cost of funding Japan's huge public debt, said Okina, a former BOJ official and a prominent academic who retains close contact with incumbent policymakers. "The most important job for the BOJ going forward is to help finance Japan's fiscal policy because there's not much monetary policy can do to battle another crisis," Okina said.

  • Families fostering migrant kids offer what shelters cannot

    Chris Umphlett and his family worked in small ways to help the 12-year-old girl from Honduras — who barely uttered a word when she arrived after crossing the Mexican border alone — feel comfortable in their Michigan home. The couple and their four young children who live in the city of East Lansing invited her on walks and bike rides, and watched Disney movies with Spanish subtitles. As a record number of children fled violence from Central America and crossed the Mexican border alone this spring, most were sent to large-scale emergency shelters that the Biden administration quickly opened at military bases, convention centers, and fairgrounds.

  • Arizona secretary of state asks state attorney general to investigate possible election interference by Donald Trump, allies

    Hobbs asked Brnovich to refer her request to another law enforcement agency if his ethical duties prevent him from looking into it.

  • Singapore residents who took Sinovac vaccine can have 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna

    Those who have received the Sinovac vaccine locally as well as returning Singapore residents who have received a vaccine overseas different from the two under the national vaccination drive would be allowed to receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

  • Forget 10,000 steps - here's how much you should actually walk per day, according to science

    Walking is great for your health, but the 10,000-steps rule is a myth based on a 1960s marketing campaign. Research says you can benefit from fewer.

  • Is It Better to Sleep In or Exercise When You're Tired? Here's What New Research Says

    Find out if it's better to snooze or lace up those shoes.

  • Could Pfizer and Moderna Now Face Their Second-Worst Scenario?

    No one knew then whether any of the COVID-19 vaccines in development would actually work. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) (along with its partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX)), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) never experienced the worst-case scenario of their vaccines failing miserably. Could Pfizer and Moderna now face their second-worst scenario?

  • 'You're not being helpful': Valerie Bertinelli slams troll who criticized her weight

    "If I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would ... You think I'm not tired of it, lady?" she asked.

  • GOP Lawmaker Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

    "OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.

  • Jonathan Toews’ ‘multi-system, multi-symptom’ illness explained by local health care professionals

    CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed the 2020 NHL season due to an illness that some say affects about a quarter of the population, yet isn’t commonly discussed and diagnosed. Thought leaders on Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), also known as Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, think that 24% of the population is genetically predisposed to a sort of “defect on ...

  • What The Lambda COVID-19 Variant Means For Us Right Now

    The newest coronavirus strain has been reported in 29 countries. Here's what you need to know.

  • Vermont is about to become the first state to reach herd immunity. Massachusetts and Hawaii are close behind.

    Vermont has administered at least one vaccine dose to nearly 75% of its population. The milestone may indicate it has reached herd immunity.

  • Sorrento: Big Potential for Pain Management Candidate

    Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease which affects millions of people across the globe, and according to Wiseguy Research, it is a market that could be worth over $10 billion by 2025. Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) has been eyeing this opportunity and is now one step closer to getting its osteoarthritis candidate through the lucrative door. On Tuesday, Sorrento announced that the FDA has given the green light for the company to begin the Phase 2 testing of its pain management candidate r

  • 'Pandemic Is Not Over': Florida Republican Describes Harrowing COVID-19 Ordeal

    James Ring, president of the Lakeland GOP, said he hadn't taken the time to get vaccinated yet.

  • New study shows omega-3 supplements may reduce risk of heart attack, stroke

    ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down the study and what consumers should look out for when buying an omega-3 supplement.