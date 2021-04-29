Fight at Valley Street jail leads to ambulance ride for one

Apr. 29—An inmate at the Valley Street jail was transported to a local hospital following a fight at the jail Thursday morning, Superintendent Willie Scurry said.

Scurry said the altercation involved two inmates. One was escorted to the medical department, where medical staff determined he needed to be sent to the hospital for further assessment, Scurry said.

Scurry did not discuss the injuries or release the names of the combatants. According to AMR Ambulance, the call took place about 8:20 a.m. and involved an assault to a "possible dangerous body area."