Fighter accepts sex convictions, but sentence slashed

Feb. 24—A one-time professional mixed martial arts fighter from Manchester, who was convicted by a jury of molesting a girl for years but later won reversal of the conviction by the state Supreme Court, accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of all the same crimes.

But under the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain, the fighter, Manuel Y. Torres, 43, who has listed an address on Madison Street, can expect a sharply reduced prison sentence — nine years, compared to the 30 years Judge James M. Bentivegna imposed after the 2016 jury verdict, court records show.

Torres entered the plea bargain under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, would be sufficient for a conviction at trial.

The crimes of which he was convicted included three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two of which were based on accusations that he forcibly raped the girl. The third was based on the accusation that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the girl when she was younger than 13 and he was much older.

Other crimes of which he was convicted include two counts of second-degree sexual assault, a count of fourth-degree sexual assault and four counts of risk of injury to a child, all based on the girl's age when she says Torres engaged in sex acts with her.

Judge Kevin C. Doyle has scheduled Torres' sentencing for April 4. But court records indicate that defense lawyer Trent A. LaLima will have no right to argue for a prison term of less than nine years.

Under the sentence agreed to by Torres, LaLima, and prosecutor Emily Trudeau, Torres will be on probation for 20 years after he is released from prison, facing up to 11 more years behind bars if he violates release conditions, the records show.

He will be subject to strict sex-offender probation conditions, required to register as a sex offender, and subject to a standing criminal protective order requiring him to avoid contact with the victim.

Torres spent close to five years behind bars from the day the Hartford Superior Court jury found him guilty in June 2016 to his release last year on $299,000 bond, several months after the state Supreme Court reversed his convictions. That time — and any time he spent in jail before posting the $700,000 bond that was in effect during his 2016 trial — will be credited against his new sentence.

But it appears virtually certain that Torres will have to return to prison for at least some period of time while awaiting a parole decision.

When Torres becomes eligible for parole will depend in part on how the judge structures the sentence. Under state Board of Pardons and Paroles regulations, he will be required to serve 85% of any sentence he receives for a first-degree sexual assault. But he might be eligible for parole after serving 50% of the sentences for the other crimes.

At the 2016 trial, the victim testified in a voice so quiet that she could barely be heard at times. But she got out her account of the years of sexual abuse.

In a letter read to Bentivegna at the 2016 sentencing, the victim said she had lost 19 pounds because of the stress of the situation.

"Manny stole my innocence by using me as a tool for his personal gratification," she wrote, adding that she couldn't concentrate in school.

The state Supreme Court reversed Torres' conviction in late 2020 on grounds that the trial judge should have let the jury hear about two text messages that might have bolstered a defense claim that the girl was angry at Torres for failing to buy her a car.

