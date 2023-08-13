Fighter jet crashes during Thunder over Michigan air show in Ypsilanti

Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
A fighter jet flying at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti in the Thunder over Michigan air show crashed Sunday, with emergency crews rushing to the scene. The plane, a former Soviet — now Russian — MiG-23 aircraft, burst into flames when it hit the ground.

No injuries were initially reported.

The pilot, listed as Dan Filer in the program, reportedly ejected.

The Free Press left a message with airport officials seeking more detail about what happened.

It was the show's 25th anniversary.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Images of the ejection and the plane, taken by p[eople at the event, were circulating on social media.

