Fighter jet crashes during Thunder over Michigan air show in Ypsilanti

A fighter jet flying at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti in the Thunder over Michigan air show crashed Sunday, with emergency crews rushing to the scene. The plane, a former Soviet — now Russian — MiG-23 aircraft, burst into flames when it hit the ground.

No injuries were initially reported.

The pilot, listed as Dan Filer in the program, reportedly ejected.

The Free Press left a message with airport officials seeking more detail about what happened.

Willow Run Air Show Crash pic.twitter.com/2cvrUuKbmC — Eli Mainecoon (@dmaier13) August 13, 2023

It was the show's 25th anniversary.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Images of the ejection and the plane, taken by p[eople at the event, were circulating on social media.

