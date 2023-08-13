Fighter jet crashes during Thunder over Michigan air show in Ypsilanti
A fighter jet flying at the Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti in the Thunder over Michigan air show crashed Sunday, with emergency crews rushing to the scene. The plane, a former Soviet — now Russian — MiG-23 aircraft, burst into flames when it hit the ground.
No injuries were initially reported.
The pilot, listed as Dan Filer in the program, reportedly ejected.
Willow Run Air Show Crash pic.twitter.com/2cvrUuKbmC
— Eli Mainecoon (@dmaier13) August 13, 2023
It was the show's 25th anniversary.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Images of the ejection and the plane, taken by p[eople at the event, were circulating on social media.
