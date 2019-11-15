'A fighter': President Jimmy Carter's neighbors know they'll say goodbye one day, but not yet

PLAINS, Ga. – Known around the world for fighting deadly diseases, making sure elections are run fairly and building homes for low-income families, former President Jimmy Carter is a hometown boy at heart.

Just ask those who know him as a peanut farmer first, the 700 or so people who also make their home in this two-block town, with its historic brick storefronts in the shadow of peanut processing plants, surrounded by fields of white cotton and its signature legume.

"We cherish him as a friend,” Ruth Sanders, program coordinator for the Plains Better Hometown program, said Wednesday, a day after Carter underwent brain surgery at an Atlanta hospital.

As famous as he is worldwide for his humanitarian efforts, there is no place on Earth where the longest-lived U.S. president is better known than this little burg. He and his wife of 73 years, Rosalynn, are real neighbors.

Every time the 95-year-old takes a fall, fractures his hip or gets his head stitched up, townspeople hold their breath, say a prayer and wonder how many more Sunday school classes he’s got left in him to teach.

Pastor says: Former President Jimmy Carter 'up and walking' day after brain surgery

The concern was palpable this week, when Carter underwent surgery to treat a subdural hematoma, the result of a head injury from an fall at home that required 14 stitches in October. Since May, he's fallen three times.

“We gasped, and we’re holding our breath until we hear what the next word is,” said Ellen Harris, manager of the Plains Historic Inn and Antique Mall.

When Carter's pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church reported later that day he was recuperating and already walking and talking, the town breathed easier, but few were surprised. Folks here have faith it's going to take a lot more than brain surgery to keep Carter down.

“He’s such a fighter, and he’s proven to be, and he just comes back," Harris said. "He's raised the bar for the rest of us."

After the fall Oct. 6, Carter flew that same day to Nashville to attend the opening ceremonies for the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity. He spent the next week in the hot sun hammering away on homes.

The president is determined and doesn’t seem to want to stop or slow down, veterinarian Frank Pierce said. In May, Carter was getting ready for a turkey hunt when he fell, requiring hip replacement surgery. He had another fall Oct. 22, fracturing his pelvis.

“I doubt he has limitations, but when you get to be that age, probably a slower pace would be the intelligent way to go,” Pierce kindly chided.

Jimmy Carter doesn’t seem to want to slow down, veterinarian Frank Pierce says. The Carters visit with Pierce at his vet clinic down the street, making sure the Secret Service men stay outside on the curb. More