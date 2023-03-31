“Fighting to get answers”: Parents seeking justice in daughters murder, create foundation

25-year-old Alexcia Anderson was a proud mother, CNA and working to become a nurse with her whole life ahead of her. In January, she was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting and nearly three and months later there have been no arrests in the case.

Her family described her as vibrant, funny and a loving person.

“She had a future, she had a very bright future, she was very excited about being a mom,” her mother Rekita Jones said.

As time goes by, her parents worry their daughter will be forgotten.

“The fear of my daughter being forgotten is what’s heavy on my heart,” Jones said.

Investigators say someone opened fire on the car she was driving while another woman in the passenger seat was seriously hurt. They were shot on I-95N near the Forest street exit and the report says the car was “riddled with bullet holes.”

Her family said they were just coming home from celebrating a Jaguars playoff victory.

“We really want honest answers as to why, we don’t know of her having issues with anyone,” Jones said.

Jones and Alexcia’s father, Paul Anderson are begging for answers and said she didn’t have any enemies and never been in trouble.

“She was my best friend and I love my daughter a lot, it took a big piece of my heart and I want justice,” Anderson said.

Action News Jax sent the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office a list of questions regarding the case. A spokesperson told us they couldn’t answer them because it’s an ongoing investigation.

Jones said she reaches out to detectives about twice a week and most recently sent them a picture of Alexcia and her daughter Dalilah.

“I said please don’t forget Alexcia Anderson and it’s hard for a parent to do because it feels like you’re fighting to get answers,” she said.

As the family works through grief, they’re also keeping her memory alive. They’ve created “In Her Innocence The Alexcia Anderson Foundation” looking to raise awareness about gun violence and help victims’ families.

“We want to be able to be that support to assist with funeral expenses repass expenses or just be a support,” Jones said. “Assist with getting resources put in these communities for these children because they need it.”

Family members say one of most difficult things is knowing Alexcia’s daughter is going to grow up without her mother.

JSO said it continues to ask anyone with information to reach out to them by calling 630-0500, emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org, or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

