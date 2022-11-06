After year fighting cancer, singer Toby Keith takes stage at Lexington’s Jeff Ruby’s

After a year fighting stomach cancer, country music artist Toby Keith returned to the stage Friday at Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Lexington, a restaurant official said on social media.

“Toby Keith is on the mend!! After a year of fighting stomach cancer, he chose Jeff Ruby’s Lexington stage to sing with Jeff Ruby. His first time singing in over a year! ...Toby sang for an hour,” Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment CEO Britney Ruby Miller posted on Facebook Saturday. The post had more than 5,000 views by Sunday.

Miller is the daughter of restaurateur Jeff Ruby.

Keith announced in June that he has stomach cancer.

Keith is a celebrity Breeders’ Cup Ambassador, according to breederscup.com, and was in town for the thoroughbred racing championships at Keeneland Race Course.

In the Facebook video posted by Miller of Keith and Ruby at the restaurant, Keith said he had not worked in about a year.

He and Ruby sang songs that included, “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.”