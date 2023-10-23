‘Fighting continues’ as Ukraine gains foothold across Dnipro River, Ukrainian military confirms

The dam destroyed by the Russians near Novaya Kakhovka

Fighting continues on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, with Ukrainian forces responding to Russian artillery attacks with counter-battery fire, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said on national television on Oct. 23.

Asked to comment on military activity in Kherson Oblast on the left bank of the Dnipro River, where U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War or ISW earlier reported that Ukrainian fighters had gained a foothold, she said, "We have ongoing combat operations that cannot be disclosed.”

“We continue to push back the enemy with counter-battery actions ... The enemy forces that have been massed there for a long time have the ability to maneuver and are carrying out these maneuvers, and they’re continuing to hide among the civilian population. Therefore, the fighting will be prolonged.”

The Russians dropped more than 40 guided air bombs on the right bank in the past day alone, Ukraine’s military reports. The Ukrainian Armed Forces responded with precision strikes on enemy assets, including a field ammunition depot, a drone control point, an observation post, seven units of armored vehicles, and the same number of large-caliber guns.

The day before, commenting on the ISW report of the possible landing of Ukrainian fighters in Russian-occupied left bank Kherson Oblast, Humeniuk said that it was ‘too early to make claims, because these are analysts' conclusions."

Select units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully crossed the Dnipro River on Oct. 17-18, gaining a foothold in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast near Oleshkivska, the ISW wrote in their Oct. 18 assessment. If the marines can secure their position, this landing operation could potentially transform into a new active front, ISW analysts believe.

Referring to Russian media and ISW’s “war correspondents,” the report mentions that Ukrainian military personnel have taken positions in the village of Krynky, advanced nearly two kilometers to the south of it, and are “fighting for full control” of the settlement.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine