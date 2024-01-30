A fighting couple’s car killed a Gulfport pedestrian. Here are the charges they face

Gulfport residents Bryan Flores-Ortiz, 24, and Wandaliz Rosario, 26, have been arrested and charged with one count each of manslaughter in the traffic death of D’Ante Terrel Burks.

Police say Flores-Ortiz and Rosario were having a physical fight while Ortiz drove along U.S. 90, causing Flores-Ortiz to lose control of the car, striking 25-year-old Burks.

Flores-Ortiz was driving a car that police found overturned on the beach Monday afternoon at U.S. 90 and Pratt Avenue.

When it left the highway, the car struck and killed Burks, a pedestrian who police initially said was sitting on a bench near the beach.

Burks was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where he was pronounced dead.

Police took Flores-Ortiz and Rosario to the Harrison County jail, where they were being held on a bond of $200,000 each. Stone County law enforcement has a hold on Flores-Ortiz on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, the jail docket shows.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

