Fighting crime to fighting fires: BPD officers leaving in droves to become firefighters

BOSTON, Mass-- Dozens of Boston Police Officers have left the force to join the fire department.

Boston 25 News asked the police union president to explain what’s driving these career changes.

This year alone, 24 Boston Police offers have traded fighting crime for fighting fires.

“Morale, this is the worst that I have seen it in my 28 odd years,” says Larry Calderone, a BPD Officer & president of Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

Calderone says officers are tired of working double and triple shifts along with working on their days off.

“The ramifications of that just become more detrimental to the men and women on the streets that are answering the calls every day. Police officers are leaving as quickly as they can and joining the fire department which still enables them to serve the citizens of Boston and still be able to help people, says Calderone.

Since 2018, the force has lost 35 officers to the fire department with 24 of them leaving this year alone. When Calderone joined the force in 1999, there were 2,000 officers. Now he says the force has 1,600-a current shortage of 400 officers.

“The department needs to do a better job at recruiting police officers. How they do that starts with morale,” says Calderone.

It’s a nationwide struggle to hire police officers. Back at home, Calderone worries about the impact a lack of them has on the city.

“We’ve gotten away from community policing here in Boston and I know that is not what the general public wants to see,” says Calderone.

The following is statement from the city:

“Mayor Wu is committed to ensuring the city workforce reflects Boston’s neighborhoods and the residents we serve, including our public safety agencies. Our administration is working to break down barriers to expand opportunities across every department in city government.”

This year only one firefighter has left the fire department to join the police department. He used to be a police officer who wanted to get back on the force.

