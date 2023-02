Motley Fool

An alternative to trying to time the market (which even famed investor Warren Buffett says he can't do) is to buy high-quality growth companies with long-term growth prospects at any point in time and hold on to the stock long-term. In that vein of thought, here are three growth stocks purchased by another famed investor, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, through her investment firm's various Ark funds. There is a conglomerate stock in the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKX) that has an intriguing mix of near-, medium-, and long-term growth prospects.